Teachers express solidarity as protest for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continues

PESHAWAR: The media workers of the Jang Group on Friday continued the protest against the arrest of their Editor-in- chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as representatives of the teachers organization visited the camp to express solidarity with journalists.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir shakil and withdraw the cases against him. Speaking on the occasion, President, Primary Teachers Association, Azizullah Khan, condemned the government for arresting Mir Shakil in a property case only to suppress the voice of his major media group in the country.

Appreciating positive role of the Jang Group, he said that Daily Jang, The News and Geo had always raised voice for the oppressed people and did not compromise over their rights. This, he said, was not acceptable to the rulers who wanted journalists to toe their line.

Accompanied by other office-bearers including Farah, Wahid Zaman Khattak, Naushad Ahmad and others, he demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil and quashing of cases against him. Resident Editor of Daily Jang, Arshad Aziz Malik, said the government had arrested Mir Shakil in a 34 years old property case only to strangulate the voice of the Jang Group but hoped they would not succeed in the mission.

He said the anti-people and anti-workers policies of the government were creating problems for the workers who had been going without salaries for the last several months.