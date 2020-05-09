close
Sat May 09, 2020
AFP
May 9, 2020

New York child dies from rare disease linked to Covid-19

AFP
May 9, 2020

NEW YORK: A five-year-old boy in New York state has died from a rare inflammatory disease believed to be caused by the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

“There have been 73 reported cases in NY (state) of children getting severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

“On Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from these complications, believed to be caused by COVID-19,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter.

