close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
May 9, 2020

NFL unveils business-as-usual schedule

Sports

P
Pa
May 9, 2020

LONDON: The NFL has released its fixture list for 2020-21, with the season currently set to start at its usual scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The season is scheduled to kick off on September 10 — with the Houston Texans playing reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs — and with the usual 17 weeks of football planned. NFL executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent said on NFL Network that while the league is leaving open the possibility of a change to the schedule caused by Covid-19, at present there was no alternative fixture list drawn up. Abandoning the Pro Bowl and scrapping byes for this season were also said to be possibilities.

Latest News

More From Sports