NFL unveils business-as-usual schedule

LONDON: The NFL has released its fixture list for 2020-21, with the season currently set to start at its usual scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The season is scheduled to kick off on September 10 — with the Houston Texans playing reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs — and with the usual 17 weeks of football planned. NFL executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent said on NFL Network that while the league is leaving open the possibility of a change to the schedule caused by Covid-19, at present there was no alternative fixture list drawn up. Abandoning the Pro Bowl and scrapping byes for this season were also said to be possibilities.