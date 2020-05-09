High and dry

Pakistan faces a serious financial crunch with total debt exceeding gross revenues, inclusive of exports and tax collection. This Covid-19 pandemic has exposed our incapability to handle this crisis, with an inadequate health system and civic structure lacking funds and minimum emergency equipment to handle even a mild disaster, let alone a pandemic. We the people, the state, and all other institutions, including the security establishment, must understand that Pakistan is the only country we can call home. For far too long most of us have failed to give back to Pakistan what we owe it. If anybody has any doubt, just look at the humiliation Indian Muslims have had to endure.

Ever since the late 70s and earlier, there has been an escalation in non-development expenses in the civil services, often to subsidize the ostentatious lifestyle of high ranking bureaucrats. Meanwhile, the budget allocation towards, health, education and other public goods has been slashed. It is time for those who have been the beneficiaries of state largess to take a pay cut, and for more resources to be allocated to the common good. Wealthy businessman and land developers must finally pay their fair share in tax, or else Jinnah’s vision of a modern welfare state will remain a distant dream.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore