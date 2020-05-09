Was there a lockdown in the first place? This is the question that comes to mind while thinking about the easing of the lockdown announced by the prime minister on May 7. The National Coordination Committee (NCC) comprising top civil and military leaders, under the leadership of the PM have decided that the country would be opened in a “phased manner from Saturday”. Small shops have been allowed to do business from sehri to 5pm, and there will be two weekly holidays for all. Out-patient departments (OPDs) at hospitals will also open but shopping malls and megastores will remain shut and both inter and intra-city transports are also supposed to be at a standstill, at least for the time being. The PM has left it to the people to follow the ‘SOPs’ put in place and has warned that the number of infections will spike if people don’t take care of themselves. Some would argue, though, that since the first case of Covid-19 emerged in Pakistan, and a lockdown of sorts was partially imposed across the country in March – most stringently of all in Sindh – we have been left essentially on our own to grapple with the world’s biggest crisis in recent times. Is this matter not too serious to be left to the people alone? Though the government has shown a willingness to reverse the decision, we hope that the numbers remain under control.

We also need to understand that just by hoping, the virus will not be contained. The PM was also in favour of allowing interprovincial public transport to run but according to him, the provinces did not agree. We think that the provinces were right in insisting that for the time being such decisions may be postponed. Though the National Command and Operations Centre is reportedly meeting on a daily basis under the command of Planning Minister Asad Umar, we are yet to see the reports of what the centre has been doing. We must refer to the fresh guidelines issued by the WHO for countries where the lockdowns have been relaxed. The WHO has once again asserted that keeping safe distances is of vital importance. Now in Pakistan shops have been allowed to open but hardly anybody has been following the recommended distancing to contain the virus spread. One matter of concern is a continued lack of personal protective equipment across the country in hospitals and clinics. We must know how many PPEs have been acquired or procured and where they have gone. It is the NDMA’s responsibility to make it transparent and let the people know how and where it is distributing the PPEs. Lastly, we must stress again that unless the government strictly imposes the SOPs on businesses and industries, there is a likelihood of a major spike in the cases of infection, and by that time it will be too late to respond or re-impose the lockdown.

We have already seen around the world that states which failed to impose tough, early lockdowns have suffered the worst. These include the UK, Russia and Brazil. Those which did so such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore are significantly better off. A competent, caring state should be able to both provide for those in desperate need of basic supplies and prevent the poorest members of our society, who are already at greatest risk because of their housing conditions, from dying terrible deaths due to Covid-19. The virus is not a joke. Medical specialists warn that things could worsen very quickly. There could be a massive storm ahead, pulling into its epicenter thousands of people. Do we want this?