Officer among six martyred in Balochistan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: An officer and five other soldiers were martyred, while one was injured in an improvised explosive device blast in the Buleda area of Balochistan on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted routine patrolling In Buleda, district Kech, 14 kilometres from Pakistan-Iran Border to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous and extremely treacherous terrain of Mekran.

As the FC South Balochistan troops were moving back to their base after their assigned patrolling duty, the reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with a remote-controlled IED. Resultantly, one officer and five soldiers embraced martyrdom while one soldier got injured.

The martyrs were identified as Maj Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, resident of Hafizabad; Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali; Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa Sharif; Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock; Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan and; Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif.