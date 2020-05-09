Over 240 stranded Pakistanis fly home from Qatar

PESHAWAR: Over 240 Pakistanis stranded in Qatar landed at the Bacha Khan International Airport here on Friday.

Upon landing at the Peshawar airport, Qatar Airways flight (QR 602) was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later shifted to a quarantine facility.

Earlier, at least 200 passengers who landed at Peshawar airport through special flights tested positive for coronavirus, raising alarm among the authorities. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), those who tested positive were among the 1,200 passengers who returned recently from abroad via special flights at Peshawar airport. “We still await the results of over 700 passengers,” an official of the CAA informed the media.