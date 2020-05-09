close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 9, 2020

Bajwa reiterates Pak support for Afghan peace in Khalilzad meeting

Top Story

 
May 9, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan’s support towards Afghan peace is a manifestation of “our goodwill to the cause” in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, Khalilzad called on Gen Bajwa. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process were discussed. The Army chief reiterated that “our support towards peace process is a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause”. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Latest News

More From Top Story