Bajwa reiterates Pak support for Afghan peace in Khalilzad meeting

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan’s support towards Afghan peace is a manifestation of “our goodwill to the cause” in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, Khalilzad called on Gen Bajwa. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process were discussed. The Army chief reiterated that “our support towards peace process is a manifestation of our goodwill towards the cause”. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.