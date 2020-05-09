‘Umar Akmal not prepared to show remorse and seek apology’

KARACHI: Umar Akmal cannot return to any form of cricket till February 2023 because of a three-year ban imposed on him for breach of Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code.

There was a possibility that Umar, once counted among the most talented batsmen in world cricket, could have gotten away with a lesser punishment.

But a lack of remorse, as underlined by Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, who headed PCB’s independent disciplinary panel, became the biggest reason why he was slapped with a lengthy penalty.

The PCB on Friday released the detailed judgment of the Justice Chauhan panel in which the reasons behind the players’ three-year ban were underlined.

The judgment concluded with: “The participant/player/Umar Akmal shall not play, coach or otherwise, participate or be involved in any capacity in any match or any kind of functions, event or activity (other than authorised anti-corruption education or rehablitaion program that is authorised sanctioned, recognised or supported in any way by the PCB, the ICC or other national cricket federations, or receive accreditation previously issued shall be deemed to be withdrawn.”

In his judgment, the chairman blamed Umar’s lack of remorse and a refusal to cooperate with investigating authorities behind the ban.

Umar, 29, was charged by the PCB on two counts of breaching its anti-corruption code ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League, and while each charge carries a three-year ban, they will run concurrently. Unlike a number of punishments in corruption investigations, there is no suspended sentence. Akmal has 14 days to appeal before the tribunal.

“It appears that he (Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him,” Justice Chauhan wrote in his full judgment of the case. “As far as Charge No.1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of offence, particularly, when the participant (Umar Akmal) has not cooperated with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team.”

Umar, who played 16 Tests and 121 One-day Internationals, was initially suspended by the PCB on February 20 and subsequently charged, and then chose to forego the right to a hearing before the anti-corruption tribunal, where he could have pleaded innocence or contested the charges, saying he would wait for a sanction to be confirmed. As a result, his case went directly to the disciplinary panel.

In his reply to the charges to the PCB, Umar did admit the violation, saying that he was approached by two men on separate occasions, but chose not to inform the authorities, which was a breach of the code and led to his suspension. In front of the panel too, Umar admitted the charges, but claimed there had been no “objectionable material” to report.

Umar explained that a first approach was at a dinner party in Lahore, when he was introduced to a stranger and after sensing the intentions of the individual, he distanced himself and left the venue. But Chauhan observed that Umar was duty-bound to inform the anti-corruption officials immediately: “The reason given by the player is not acceptable and the explanation given in the reply are not sufficient.

“Even today when offer was made to him to accept his offence and pray for lesser punishment, the player did not avail the chance and stuck to his explanations.”

Speaking about the second approach, Umar said that a person in Lahore had requested a favour in exchange for help in resolving an undisclosed dispute. Becoming uncomfortable, He said he left the meeting but the judge, again, pointed out that he should have reported the approach. He said in his reply that in the past, confidential information involving him had been “leaked to the media” without his consent.

The judge observed that Umar “had failed to give any plausible explanation for not reporting the matter to PCB vigilance and anti-corruption department and is in breach of the rule article 2.4.4 and he would be deemed to be engaged in corrupt conduct under the anti-corruption code of PCB”. —with inputs from agencies