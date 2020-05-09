Detailed judgement in Umar’s case released

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Independent Disciplinary Panel Chairman Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Cha­uhan has submitted his detailed judgement on the Umar Akmal’s case to the board.

“The ban for each of the two charges for violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code has come into effect from February 20, 2020,” the PCB spokesman said on Friday.

Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar Akmal will now become eligible to return to cricket on February 19, 2023.

Justice Chauhan in his remarks said: “It appears that he (Umar) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him.

“As far as charge No 1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of offence, particularly, when the participant (Umar) has not cooperated with the PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team.

“In view of the admission of Umar that he failed to disclose to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, the details of the approaches and invitations extended to him without unnecessary delay. The charge as framed is proved and Umar has rendered himself liable to be punished for breach.”