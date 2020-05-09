Pak handball players receive cash awards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s han­d­ball team that won the gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games received a cash award of Rs7.5 million (Rs500,000 to each player) at a ceremony at the Ministry of IPC here on Friday. Pakistan beat India in the final.

The players who received their awards included Muh­ammad Uzair Atif (captain), Asif Ali, Muhammad Shahid Bashir, Asim Saeed, Imran Khan, Muazamal Hussain, Muaaz Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Shoukat, Haz­rat Hussain, Umar Hussain, Asif Hayat, Naveedur Reh­man, Mobeen Ashraf and Nasir Hussain.

Due to the prevailing situation regarding Covid-19 and keeping safety measures in mind, the awards were distributed in three sessions.

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem, Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Senior Joint Secretary Syed Khalid Ali Raza Gardezi, Pakistan Handball Federation Secretary Javed Iqbal Gill and PSB officials Mansoor Ahmad Khan and M Azam Dar were also present on the occasion.

The Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the players and lauded their efforts — especially in the final against India — in the South Asian Games in Nepal.