LUMS asked to review fee hike

Islamabad : Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Friday resented massive fee hike by the Lahore University of Management Sciences and declared it unacceptable.

In a couple of tweets, the minister said he had seen reports that the LUMS had increased its fee by 41%.

"If true, this is unacceptable. LUMS is a premier educational institution of the country and needs to take lead in giving relief to students rather than burden them and their parents even further. Needs revision," he said.

The minister said the Supreme Court had given a formula for annual 5-8% increase in school fees.