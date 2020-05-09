3 more die of COVID-19 in Pindi

Rawalpindi : The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed three more lives here in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by the disease in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to 48 while 148 new patients have been tested positive in the region taking total number of patients so far confirmed to 1478.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the confirmation of 148 new patients for COVID-19 is the highest number of patients tested positive for the disease in a day and it took the number of active cases of illness in the twin cities to 1162 on Friday. Five days back, there were 721 active cases in the region.

According to details, three patients died of coronavirus illness in last 24 hours were residents of Rawal Town and Cantonment area in Rawalpindi district. Two of the patients having over 60 years of age were from Rawal Town and one over 50 years of age was from cantonment area.

As many as 111 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district in last 24 hours which is the highest number of patients tested positive from the district in a day.

To date, a total of 920 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district of which 196 have been discharged after treatment while 44 died of the disease, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Friday.

He added that a total 387 confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment in five healthcare facilities in town designated for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The healthcare facilities include Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Pakistan Red Crescent Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the health department has started facing shortage of space in the healthcare facilities and to keep apace vacant at the hospitals, a number of confirmed patients are being kept in isolation at their homes.

At present, a total of 293 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are in isolation at their homes in the district, said the EDO. He added that another 1366 persons have been under quarantine at their homes and three persons at government-run quarantine facility.

Another 105 travelers who were tested positive after reaching Pakistan from Abu Dhabi have also been under quarantine in the district though only two of them are residents of Rawalpindi and the rest belong to other districts of the country, said Dr. Sohail. He added that over 120 travellers who were tested negative for COVID-19 have been sent to their homes.

Meanwhile, another 37 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours in the federal capital taking tally to 558 of which four have lost their lives and 72 have recovered. On Friday, a total of 482 active cases of COVID-19 were there in ICT according to the National Command and Control Centre.