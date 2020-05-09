Confusion about exams to be cleared on Monday

Islamabad: The cancellation of educational board exams over the coronavirus pandemic has caused confusion for candidates, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has promised to respond to questions early next week.

In multiple tweets, the minister said Class 9 exam was no issue as the students could take composite exam of Class 10.

"We will do everything to facilitate students, even the cancellation of exam had been taken reluctantly in the larger interest of safety of students," he said.

The minister said a number of clarifications had been sought after board exam cancellation by students, who were giving composite Class 12 exam or hoped to do better in Class 12 compared to Class 11 or reappear.

He said the ministry would respond to issues related to private candidates taking board exam or those sitting supplementary exam would answer all queries on Monday.