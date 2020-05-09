Acceptance of demand hailed

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday welcomed acceptance of its demand for opening of shops for a certain time and urged the government to also allow shopping malls and mega departmental stores to do business, a statement said.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that the government has taken wise decision, as stress in trade and industry was at its peak, and they are facing severe financial crunch due to the lockdown and halt to the trade and economic activities in the country.

The government should also open shopping malls and mega departmental stores, as they are also in deep trouble. They should be allowed to start working with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as they are bearing all expenses without businesses, they added.