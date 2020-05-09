Traders demand mango exports delayed by 12 days

KARACHI: Traders on Friday urged the government to extend the date for starting mango exports to June 1 from May 20, as the changing climate has delayed the maturity of fruit by at least two weeks, while availability of harvest labour was also in doubt owing to an ongoing lockdown.

“The mango season is late by a fortnight because of non-availability of required levels of temperature and humid climate,” said Waheed Ahmed, patron-in-chief, Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA) in a statement.

“Keeping these factors in view PFVA has requested the Ministry of Commerce to not to allow mango exports to start before June 1.”

Ahmed said the climate change had started taking heavy toll on major agriculture crops including fruits.

The mango crop usually matures by middle of May; however, it’s strongly anticipated to be delayed by two weeks this year and exporting premature mango would not be beneficial.

Moreover, due to COVID-19 outbreak-led lockdown, adequate preparations were yet to be made regarding transportation of labourers to the mango orchards as well as arrangements for packing.

Ministry of Commerce had fixed May 20, 2020 as the date for starting mango exports for the current year; however, as the crop is yet to mature, starting exports would be disastrous.

“The mango crop is still not ready for harvesting and the exporters cannot ship immature and unsuitable mango to their international customers,” Waheed cautioned.

Pakistan had sustained huge financial losses last year due to export of unsuitable mango. Pakistani mango is liked globally due to its delicious taste, specific aroma and eye-catching appearance and these characteristics only developed once the crop is fully mature.

Exporting immature mango, therefore would not meet expectations of the consumers and hurt the credibility of the country, thus exporters were likely to experience difficulties in getting fair price in the international markets, he said.

The PFVA in its letter stressed that under the current crises of coronavirus pandemic when the economy of country was under great stress, earning of much needed valuable foreign exchange through exports was vital to support the “hard-pressed” economy and thus generation of foreign exchange by export of mango must be ensured.

“The association having given logic reasons anticipates that the genuine request for extension of date of export of mango would be responded favourably, keeping the supreme interest of the country in view,” said the PFVA patron-in-chief.