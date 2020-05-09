Stocks wobble after spike in virus deaths

Stocks wobbled on Thursday as a jump in the death toll from the coronavirus in the country triggered concerns that the pandemic could get worse after the government planned easing of lockdown from the weekend, dealers said.

Dealers said lackluster activity was observed at the bourse and the index traded sideways between its intraday high of 197 points and intraday low of -145 points to finally close on flat note.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.11 percent or 36.47 points to close at 33,267.69 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.10 percent or 14.68 points to end at 14,619.70 points level.

Of 330 active scrips, 139 moved up, 166 retreated, and 25 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 88.018 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 176.025 million shares in the previous session.

Faizan Munshey, head of foreign institutional sales at Next Capital, said the market remained under pressure as coronavirus cases surge crossing 25,000 in the country. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about lifting the lockdown in a phased manner also failed to excite investors,” Munshey said.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib, said the market witnessed trimming because of rise in cases in the city and also in the death rate which perturbed the investors.

“Furthermore, the chances of reduction in benchmark interest diminished following the recent auction of treasury bills, where one year tenor cut-off yield was increased, more reports showed that IMF wants interest rate to be 11 percent for the new fiscal year cautioned investors,” Tariq added.

Zia Shafi, senior investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said the investors were hesitant to build fresh positions owing to weekend consideration and shortened trading session because of Ramazan.

“Market was also down owing to likelihood of new measures to be adopted in the next fiscal year on advice of International Monetary Fund (IMF), such as increase in tax collection,” Shafi said. “This could only happen if government imposes some new taxes or enhances the tax rate on the existing ones, which would be disturbing for the country’s economy.”

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said the market moved down owing to a number of reasons such as overbought situation, upcoming budget with fear of further tax hike by IMF, and MSCI meeting relating omission and addition of the companies.

“Moreover, the market was also under selling pressure, as it lacked any positive news on economic front. If lockdown eases, it would help improve the share price, but generally the market looks mixed to down,” Ahmad added.

The top gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs390.00 close at Rs10,500.00/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs262.50 to finish at Rs6,100.00/share.

ICI Pakistan, down Rs39.09 to close at Rs620.91/share, and Indus Motor Company, down Rs30.19 to close at Rs959.81/share, were the main losers.

Unity Foods Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 9.294 million shares. Its scrip gained Re0.4 end at Rs12.79/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, recording a turnover of 2.255 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Re0.05 to end at Rs22.50/share.