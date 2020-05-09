Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee managed to post modest gains against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Friday, dealers said.

The local currency ended at 159.96 against dollar, up from Thursday’s closing of 160.22.

Dealers said exporters’ dollar sales and positive sentiment helped the rupee gain value during the session.

“There were some corporate and imports payments at the start of the trade.

However, we saw a few exporter conversions coming into the market in the latter part of the day,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“Exporter conversions, at this movement, show exporters see the local unit will remain stable in the near–term.”

Pakistan’s exports plunged 54 percent to $957 million in April from $2.08 billion a year ago.

Analysts warn that Pakistan could face a sharp decline in exports in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

New orders for Pakistan-made goods suffered a decline in April and could sink further as disruptions from the virus fracture supply chains and depress exports.

In the open market, the rupee closed at 160 versus the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.20.

The currency was also boosted by upbeat sentiment. Market reacted positively to the government’s decision of easing coronavirus restrictions from May 9.