Govt documents almost all unregistered Rs40,000 bearer bonds

KARACHI: Government has managed to almost complete the documentation of unregistered prize bonds with Rs40,000 denomination, logging Rs256 billion worth of certificates since June last year, official data showed on Friday.

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) data showed that the documentation exercise covered 99 percent of unregistered bearer bonds in circulation since the ban was imposed on such bonds in June 2019 for documentation of the economy.

The data showed the total stock of investment made in bearer bonds of Rs40,000 denomination was Rs258 billion by May 2019. The remaining stock of bearer bonds was worth Rs2 billion till March 2020.

The holders of bearer bonds of Rs40,000 denomination was given March 31, 2020 as the deadline to surrender their instruments. The securities were ceased to be as legal tender after that. However, considering the ongoing coronavirus lockdown the government decided to extend the date for exchange of the bonds up to June 30, 2020.

In June last year, the government announced to discontinue the circulation of Rs40,000 denomination national prize bonds. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed the investors to exchange the unregistered prize bonds through three different modes. The SBP barred the exchange of bearer prize bonds against cash.

However, the bonds can be redeemed against registered or premium prize bonds or converted into national saving schemes on face value.

The bearer instruments have been known as parking lot for undocumented economy. Therefore, the government launched registered prize bonds of Rs40,000 denomination in March 2017, which could be purchased against certain requirements, including computerised national identity card and valid bank account.

Following the ban on bearer prize bonds and its conversion through option of known documented manner, the investment in premium prize bonds of Rs40,000 denomination increased to Rs19.2 billion till March 2020, compared to Rs6.17 billion as of May 2019, showing an increase of 220 percent. According to the SBP, the bearer instrument can also be exchanged with savings certificates, such as special and defence saving certificates. Total investment into the saving certificates increased to Rs2.46 trillion up to March, compared with Rs2.2 trillion by May last year.

The government planned to transform all the bearer prize bonds and saving certificates. In this regard, the government legislated to document the investment in prize bonds and saving schemes.

Under the rules, the CDNS will conduct biometric verification of all existing and new investors. Further, investors will be liable to explain source of income for investing in saving schemes. The central bank allowed the third option of conversion of the bearer prize bonds to direct transfer to bank account.

Deposits of the banking system increased to an all-time high of Rs15.12 trillion by March 31, 2020 compared with the deposits of Rs13.45 trillion up to May 2019.