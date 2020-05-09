Revival opportunities

The Covid-19 crisis has further compromised our already feeble national economy, political leaders and economic planners face a tough challenge in reviving it. A huge number of people have lost their livelihood, while the prospect of a slow recovery means many face an extended period of redundancy. The government has announced a promising package to mobilize the construction industry, it calls for the private sector to invest in real estate. Any benefits will take a prolonged time to materialize as investors will remain reluctant to invest initially.

It is about time the government stepped in and engaged its resources in the developmental work necessary to lift the economy, it is simply unfeasible to keep dolling out money when there is no economic activity to generate revenues. The government should take this crisis as an opportunity to initiate long-needed economic reforms. Both central and provincial governments should set aside sizable amounts in the next budget for economic development.

Saud Bashir Bajwa

Lahore