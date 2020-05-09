Keeping busy

Amidst the current global health crisis we have been quarantined in our homes, keeping ourselves isolated is the only thing we can do to fight against the virus. However, along with its benefits there are also some disadvantages. Keeping oneself constantly isolated from other people may put one at greater risk of depression and other psychological issues.

With the addition of fasting, people are more prone to outbursts of anger and frustration. To guard against depression, we must partake in productive activities like reading books, arts and craft or indoor workouts in so that we keep ourselves busy rather than falling into depression.

Fatima Khokhar

Wah Cantt