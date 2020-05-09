Upgrade healthcare

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Covid disparities’ (May 6, 2020). The editorial has rightly highlighted the government’s lack of preparedness, evidenced by how quickly our healthcare infrastructure has been overwhelmed. Our government is not alone; the pandemic has proven the public healthcare systems in many advanced nations to be more fragile than previously thought. The situation continues to deteriorate due to shortages of doctors, nurses, and beds; amid these terrible conditions we are going to further relax the lockdown.

Along with the state, foreign-institutional lenders such as the IMF share in the blame. By forcing the government to slash public spending in exchange for financial relief, the IMF has helped hamstring our response. No amount of lockdown measures will eradicate the virus, the government must improve health facilities, make new temporary hospitals and associated equipment without further ado.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi