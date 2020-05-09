Corona IPO

Economies have taken a downturn the world over, which includes Pakistan as well. Pakistan’s economy was well and truly on its way towards achieving stability before it was hit by the current coronavirus outbreak. In these difficult times, public and private initiatives are welcome activities, whether they are on the humanitarian side or the economic side. BankIslami recently announced the Pakistan’s first Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Additional Tier-1 Modarba Sukuk known as ‘Ehad’. The Arabic word which translates to ‘Promise’. This instrument is a first of its kind Sharia compliant product that will provide a steady 2.75 percent profit payment over three months KIBOR.

In these struggling times, a leading financial institution stepping up and launching this IPO is a bold and much appreciated step. With spending reduced to a bare minimum due to the lockdown situation, investors and the general population too have a chance to make healthy returns on money that would otherwise sitting ideal in their bank accounts.

Ammar Muzaffar

Karachi