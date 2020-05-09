IPP imperium

In 2002, General Musharraf and his partners issued a new Independent Power Producers Policy under which power projects totalling 2934MW were commissioned. These elites created a framework where the government of Pakistan would have to pay profits to these IPPs in US dollars, while the investment money would be in Pak rupees. The baseline for the regular, year-long charges, would be the summer load, when demand is at its peak.

Under the Power Generation Policy 2015, Sahiwal and Port Qasim Coal Power Plants were commissioned. Special permission was given to the Sahiwal plant to bill transportation charges to the taxpayer. Such guarantees for private businesses remain exclusive to the power sector, making it a magnet for private sector investment. These IPPs are the second coming of the East India Company. Accountability for these power plants is indispensable.

Engr M Usman Javed Sial

Bahawalpur