PIA to start repatriation of Pakistanis from US on Sunday

WASHINGTON: Pakistan International Airlines, the country's national flag carrier, will start repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from the United States from Sunday. Initially two special flights will operate from Washington DC (IAD) first to Islamabad (ISB) on 10th May 2020 and second to Karachi (KHI) on 13th May 2020, according to details shared by the embassy officials here. Another special charter flight will operate from Newark airport, New Jersey for Lahore. Even though, the embassy has not announced any dates for that flight, sources say that the expected date would be 17th of May.

In addition, government of Pakistan will also operate three more flights from US for repatriation of Pakistani citizens. Dates, cities of origin and destinations in Pakistan will be announced in due course of time, the statement sent out by the embassy said, adding that "stranded Pakistanis already registered with the embassy and its consulates will be contacted to facilitate their travel by special flights." The embassy also recommended passengers to contact PIA at +92 21 111 786 786 for flight related details.

The issue had been a concerning one since the spread of coronavirus. There have been thousands of Pakistanis stranded across the United States, waiting for PIA to take them back home safely.

Late last month, PIA was granted a special permission by the US Department of Transportation to the "extent necessary to permit it to conduct up to twelve round-trip or one-way planeload charter flights, carrying passengers and cargo, between a point or points outside the United States and a point or points in the United States." The permitted flights are limited and will remain effective until April 29, 2021.