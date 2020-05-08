Impending amendments to NAB law: PML-Q ready to break bread with Opp parties

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) is open to discussion on amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, its senior leader Chaudhry Monis Elahi says.

“If the opposition approaches us for deliberations on making changes in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, it will find us willing to debate various proposals from both sides,” he told The News, when contacted. He was approached for comments on the opposition’s move to alter the NAO, in the wake of filing of three petitions by his elders – Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain - in the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking a direction to NAB to set aside authorisation of inquiries, initiated by it 20 years back, and the order for their bifurcation passed by the NAB chairman for being unlawful.

Moonis Elahi said no doubt the NAO needs fundamental changes so that not only politicians but also bureaucrats and all others are saved from unnecessary actions of NAB even in decades old cases.

He said that neither the government nor any opposition party has so far established any communication with the PML-Q to discuss the proposed amendments in the NAO. The PML-Q will make its contribution in such a process.

“We have gone through investigations multiple times over the past two decades starting from Pervez Musharraf’s era about the same matters that NAB has kept pending with it although they have been repeatedly closed by the anti-corruption agency itself,” Monis Elahi said. “What is the justification of bifurcation of inquiries and investigations once again in 2019 to restart the process? The matter has been deliberately kept so, as the Sword of Damocles hanging over our head to be used against us for political objectives any time.”

Asked what triggered sudden approaching of the LHC by the Chaudhrys, another PML-Q leader said they got the clue that both Shujaat Hussain and Pervez Elahi are going to be shortly arrested by the NAB to restrain them from playing their political role specifically in Punjab.

He said that there is no contact between the two ruling coalition partners – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q – at the federal level since long. In Punjab, a working relationship exists between Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Speaker Pervez Elahi.

The Chaudhrys argued in their identical petitions filed in the LHC that the establishment of NAB, its credibility and partiality and its “use for political engineering” had been a matter of heated debate not only by political parties but also by human rights organisations and intelligentsia, both at national and international level.

They said that the order for the bifurcation of the investigations after a lapse of about 20 years was for a purpose other than bona-fide and it was prompted by the mala fide intention to contain and cage them and their party’s role in the political arena.

The Chaudhrys claimed that not a single piece of evidence or material was available before the then NAB chairman to form an opinion under NAO to pass an order for authorisation of the investigations. They questioned the NAB’s jurisdiction to invoke provisions of the NAO and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 simultaneously. They said that the NAB has no power to hold an inquiry into allegations of money laundering under the NAO.