Sugar scam: Inquiry panel starts looking into tax evasion by sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: In a new development, the inquiry commission headed DG FIA Wajid Zia on increase in sugar prices has widened the scope of probe as it has also inlcuded the issue of tax evasion in the ongoing forensic audit, reveals a latest official document available with The News. The inquiry commission in a letter signed by its chairman and DG FIA to this effect asked 10 sugar mills to provide details about the road cess and market committee taxes of the last five years. Earlier, the commission was to submit the forensic audit report on April 25, but on April 26, it asked for an extension of three more weeks time. Last month, the commission submitted with prime minister its 32-page preliminary report on the sugar and flour crisis in the country. The PM then asked for detailed forensic audit report by the inquiry commission to fix the sugar barons involved in the huge swindle in increasing the sugar prices and in ‘unjustified’ export subsidy for export to Afghanistan with no documentary proof of L/Cs (letter of credits).

In line with orders of detailed forensic audit for which three weeks more time was extented, the inquiry commission took this decision for seeking details about the record of sugar mills in the head of paying road cess and market committee taxes when it came to know the massive tax evasion done by the sugar mills in the respetive provinces. "Both the taxes are provincial ones."

The commission has also written to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh and KPK informing them about the decision seeking record and information about the road cess and market committee taxes the said sugar mills had allegedly deposited in the last five years.

According to the copy of the letter available with The News, Ms Sumaira Azam, additional seretary FIA, will be the focal person.

The 10 sugar mills will have to submit the monthwise five-year details. The sugar mills from which the details have been sought include 1) Alliance Sugar Mills, Ubaru, Ghotki, Sindh; 2) Al Arabia Sugar Mills, Shahpur Saddar, Sargodha, Punjab; 3) Al Moiz Sugar Mills, Chashma, DI Khan, KPK; 4) Al Moiz II Sugar Mills, Mianwali, Punjab; 5) Hamza Sugar Mills, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab; 6) Hunza Sugar Mills, Unit-1, Faisalabad, Punjab; 7) Hunza Sugar Mills, Unit-II, Jhang, Punjab; 8) JDW I Sugar Mills, Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab; 9) JWD II Sugar Mills, Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab, and 10) Jamal Din Wali III Sugar Mills, Ghotki, Sindh.