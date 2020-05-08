Perhaps PM doesn’t know!

ISLAMABAD: As Prime Minister Imran Khan is struggling hard to arrange finances to meet the challenge of feeding the poor and needy during on-going coronavirus pandemic, many influential in the bureaucracy at the Centre and in Punjab got for themselves state lands worth billions of rupees.

Around a dozen top federal bureaucrats, including a few retired ones, have been allotted second residential plot in Islamabad- this time in the costly D-12 Sector of the federal capital- by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

Not only this policy of offering two residential plots in Islamabad to each BS-22 officer has been contentious ever since it was introduced by General Musharraf in 2007 to please the top level bureaucracy, it also negates Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of austerity and fair distribution of state resources with preference given to the poor and needy.

Additionally, a member of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission and former federal secretary also strongly objected to the latest doling out of D-12 plots to selected few and found it discriminatory. Each plot’s market price is around Rs40 million.

It is also said that several of the recipients of these second plots were given out of turn plots in the developed sector in a non-transparent manner while their seniors were allotted plots in the proposed F-14/15 or Park Road projects.

Sources said that these allotments have been made only recently when the prime minister’s entire focus is on how to fight COVID-19 and how to arrange finances to feed those millions who lost their jobs during the present lockdown.

At the same time when the FGEHA was offering second residential plots to selected bureaucrats in Islamabad, Geo’s senior correspondent Azaz Syed reported a few days back in The News how the Punjab cabinet had approved controversial allotments of more than 775 acres of land, worth billions of rupees, meant for families of martyrs of Pakistan Army, to 47 blue-eyed key officials and government employees. Beneficiaries include a key federal secretary and even some cooks, peons, gardeners who had served the powerful during Musharraf’s martial law.

The decision of these allotments, was approved in the Punjab cabinet’s last meeting held on April 30 in Lahore.

These allotments, it is said, were originally made during the tenure of General Musharraf, who approved the allotment of lands either to those civilians who served him directly like his cook, peon, and gardener or who served his regime indirectly.

After the departure of the former military dictator from power in August 2008, the elected Punjab government led by Mian Shahbaz Sharif objected to the allotment of the land to the government officials and employees as the land was meant for the military and families of its martyrs. The then Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, not only suspended the allotments but also announced that an action under the rules would be taken against those officers who got these lands. Now the Buzdar government approved what Musharraf had done in violation of the law of the land.

The News has already reported several years back that more than 10,000 kanals of land in KPK and Punjab, which was meant for the families of martyrs from defence forces, was doled out illegally by Musharraf to many of his favourites and some politicians. However, neither NAB nor any other authority showed any interest to probe the illegal allotment of state land to the dictator’s favourites.

At the federal level and during the present regime of Imran Khan, now an officer seeking fair play and justice is member of PM’s inspection team, whose duty it to ensure good governance and fair play in government.

A policy of allotment of an additional one kanal plot in Islamabad to every grade-22 officer is in vogue since 2006-07 when it was approved by the then Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz.

It means that senior civil servants would get two one kanal plots, one as grade-22 and another as civil servant which is entitlement of every government official once he or she retires. The same policy was extended to the judges of the Supreme Court in 2006-2007.

The policy was questioned by the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, who had taken suo motu notice of the government decision over the unjust distribution of state land to the influential segments of the society. However, after the 3 Nov, 2007 emergency imposed by the Musharraf, the then PCO CJ Hameed Dogar closed the matter.

The policy has been criticised for the reason that why a selected lot should be given two residential plots in Islamabad but no government dared to reverse it.

For the second residential plot, the principle always adopted has been to allot the available plots to the senior officers. Means those nearing retirement or retired have first priority or claim.

According to the sources since CDA did not develop any new sector is last three decades the grade-22 officers could not be allotted plots in developed sector since 2011 and all officers promoted after 2011 in grade 22 are being told to wait for development of sectors in F14, F15 and Park Road.

However, the lucky group of around a dozen grade-22 officers has been offered plots in sector D-12 which is a fully developed and most lucrative for the reason that average price of plot in this sector is Rs40-45 million.

A well reputed retired Federal Secretary Abu Akif, who is presently member Prime Minister Inspection Team has agitated the matter formally with the FGEHA director general.

He has raised the matter alleging favoritism and foul play and argued that if any plots were made available by the CDA for senior civil servants in grade-22 - these should have been allotted on principle of seniority or through balloting among eligible officers.

He has sought from FGEHA all documentation and details of the transaction under Right to Information Act.

According to an aggrieved officer it is a lamentable situation that member of PM inspection commission, which is established or ensuring good governance, adherence to rules and fair play is seeking justice.

It is said that the Establishment Division communicates the list of promoted officers to the federal government housing authority through the ministry of housing for allotment of plot in Islamabad.

The housing authority for the last seven to eight years is making provisional allotments to all federal secretaries and grade-22 officers for allotment in proposed sector F14, F15 or some sector to be developed near Park Enclave.

It is questioned how the housing authority while ignoring scores of senior grade-22 officer many retired and many still in serves, have allotted these developed plots in Sector D-12 to the select group.

It is said that not only more than 100 senior civil servants are in waiting list but the policy says that senior most to be accommodated first and those retired has precedence and priority.

“This is a huge scam and must be highlighted for the attention of the prime minister,” a source said, adding this is an outright abuse of authority and corruption.