Fri May 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Woman dies of fear after giving corona test

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

FAISALABAD: A married woman died in coronavirus isolation ward on Thursday.

Mehwish of Khurrianwala was admitted to the isolation ward of General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for corona test. When a nurse took her sample for the testing she was so terrified that she died on the spot.

Four die separate incidents: Four people died in separate incidents on Thursday.

Batool Mukhtar, a young girl, of Chak 286/RB, Faisalabad swallowed poisonous pills over domestic issues and died. Shahbaz Yusuf was jobless and in desperation he ate poison and died.

Saboor Ahmad of Ghulam Muhammadabad and Tehreem of Maqbool Road died when vehicles hit their motorcycles.

