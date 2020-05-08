Federal, provincial govts’ powers don’t overlap: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani has rubbished the claims of some government functionaries about overlapping of powers of the federal and provincial governments in the Constitution of 1973 and said the Constitution had clearly demonstrated the spheres and powers and there was no overlapping whatsoever.

“It is unfortunate that various functionaries of the federal government are trying to circumvent the provincial autonomy given to the provinces in the Constitution of 1973 by using different yardsticks to intrude into areas which the Constitution explicitly holds as provincial subjects,” he said in statement.

Rabbani said Article 97 of the Constitution ambiguously states that the executive authority of the federation shall extend to matter with respect to which Parliament has powers to make laws,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Similarly, he said, Article 137 of the Constitution provides that the executive authority of the provinces shall extend to matters with respect to which has been devolved to the provinces.

He said prevention of and spillover of infectious diseases from one province to another was in the Concurrent Legislative List, which had been devolved to the provinces.

“Hence, within the executive competence in terms of Article 137 of the Constitution of 1973,” he said.

Rabbani said the whole test described by the Constitution with reference to the executive authority to be exercised either by the federal government or by the provincial government was the legislative competence of Parliament and provincial assemblies.