Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

Man, son die in road accident

National

APP
May 8, 2020

SARGODHA: Three people, including a man and his son, died and two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Atta Shaheed police limits. According to police, M Hayyat, 47, of Lalian and his son Muhammad Imran, 26, and grandson Haroon, 14, were riding a motorcycle when a truck hit them, leaving Hayyat and Imran dead on the spot and Haroon wounded. In another accident, a vehicle hit to death Muhammad Ramzan, 26, and injured Muhammad Imran, 23, near Sial Sharif in Sahiwal police limits.

