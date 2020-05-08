Man, son die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Three people, including a man and his son, died and two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Atta Shaheed police limits. According to police, M Hayyat, 47, of Lalian and his son Muhammad Imran, 26, and grandson Haroon, 14, were riding a motorcycle when a truck hit them, leaving Hayyat and Imran dead on the spot and Haroon wounded. In another accident, a vehicle hit to death Muhammad Ramzan, 26, and injured Muhammad Imran, 23, near Sial Sharif in Sahiwal police limits.