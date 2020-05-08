Four bodies recovered from river

MULTAN: The Rescue 1122 staffers recovered the bodies of four cousins, who drowned in Chenab River on Wednesday. Rescue 1122 official Dr Kalimullah said that the bodies of Farooq Ahmed, Shahzadi Bibi, Ruqaya Bibi and Fariha Bibi were recovered while the rescue operation was in progress to recover the body of Majid. All the deceased belong to Multan. On Wednesday, the five members of a family arrived in the area for harvesting wheat to earn livelihood. Later, they went to the river for swimming but drowned.