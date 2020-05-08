close
Fri May 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Shopkeeper tortured to death by four customers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A shopkeeper was tortured to death for demanding money from customers at Ahmadnagar. Four unidentified customers came to the shop of Shahbaz Butt and purchased different items worth Rs 35,000. When shopkeeper Shahbaz demanded money from them, they tortured him brutally and fled away. Shahbaz was shifted a hospital where he died. Police have started investigation.

SIX FACTORIES SEALED: The district administration sealed six factories in different areas for violating the SOPs. The assistant commissioners Sadar and City conducted raids and found that six factories were not following the SOPs issued by the government to control coronavirus. The officers also issued warning notices to several factory owners.

