Kh Asif has no feelings for poor: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif's statement was a classic example of 'speaking Persian with a full stomach.’ Reacting to PML-N leader criticism, he asserted that Khawaja Asif had no feelings for the poor otherwise he would not have given such a statement. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had the stance from day one that the nation must be protected from both the coronavirus and the hunger and whatever decisions, he was taking, they were in the larger interests of the nation and the country. Shibli Faraz said protecting the nation from the pandemic was the government's top most priority and it had, therefore, announced the largest stimulus package of Rs1.24 trillion in the country's history, to support the vulnerable segments of society, including daily wagers and business community, and boost the economy while the implementation of the package was underway. He maintained the entire nation held the corrupt rulers of the past responsible for the country's economic deterioration. He added, “Khawaja Asif should better persuade his leadership to bring back the money and assets stashed abroad to fix the national economy.”

The minister called on the PML-N leadership to avoid doing 'petty politics' under the cover of coronavirus and added Khawaja Asif and his leaders were in fact confused as they had nothing to do. “The two Sharif brothers are in a lockdown. The one, who had returned to country, was now worried as to how he should go abroad,” he contended.