Trump vetoes measure limiting his war powers in Iran

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday vetoed what he called a "very insulting" congressional resolution seeking to limit his war powers in Iran.

In a statement, Trump said he had used his veto because the resolution — a rare bipartisan rebuke to the president approved in March — was based on "misunderstandings of facts and law."

The measure stemmed from fears among both Trump’s Republicans and Democrats that the White House was stumbling into war with the Islamic republic.

In the statement, Trump says Congress misinterpreted his constitutional authority as being limited to “defense of the United States and its forces against imminent attack.” “That is incorrect,” he said. “We live in a hostile world of evolving threats, and the Constitution recognises that the President must be able to anticipate our adversaries’ next moves and take swift and decisive action in response. That’s what I did!”

The resolution said the US president cannot commit his military to hostilities against Iran or any part of its government or military without explicit authorization from Congress.

Supporters said they wanted to ensure that Congress had the unique power to declare war, as outlined in the US Constitution.

Trump has preached the need for a drawdown of American military entanglements abroad, but has ramped up a hostile relationship with Iran. His administration has imposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran. In January, Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, at the Baghdad airport. The assassination has inflamed tensions between the two countries. Soleimani was widely seen as the architect of destabilising activities by Iran around the world, but Democrats and many experts condemned the decision to kill him as disproportionate and provocative.