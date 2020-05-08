13 killed in India toxic gas leak at chemical plant

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: Thirteen people were killed and hundreds hospitalised after a pre-dawn gas leak at a chemical plant in eastern India on Thursday that left unconscious victims lying in the streets, authorities said.

Fears that the death toll from the incident on the outskirts of the Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city in Andhra Pradesh state, might rise significantly were not borne out however. The gas escaped out of tanks at a complex owned by South Korea´s LG Chem that had suspended operations because of India´s coronavirus lockdown.

Footage on Indian television channels showed people, including women and children, slumped motionless in the streets after locals raised the alarm in the early hours. “There was utter confusion and panic. People were unable to breathe, they were gasping for air. Those who were trying to escape collapsed on the roads - kids, women and all,” local resident Kumar Reddy, 24, told reporters.

Local police commissioner RK Meena, said that by Thursday afternoon 11 people had been confirmed dead.

BK Naik, district hospitals coordinator, said 1,000 had initially been hospitalised but by the afternoon around 600 remained receiving treatment, with none in a critical condition. “This is a calamity,” Naik said.

Pictures taken at the King George Hospital in the city early in the day had shown two or three patients on each bed, many of them children, and several unconscious.