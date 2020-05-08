Sindhi militant, separatist groups approved for ban

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to formally ban a Sindhi separatist political entity Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (Arisar) or (JSQM-A) along with two militant groups, all three actively working in Sindh, The News learnt here on Thursday.

The sources claim that besides the JSQM-A, the SindhuDesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and SindhuDesh Liberation Army (SLA) are also approved for banning under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

The sources claim that the intelligence agencies had approached the Interior Ministry for banning the above-mentioned groups. According to reports of the agencies, SRA and SLA are actively involved in terrorist activities in different parts of Sindh and Balochistan. Intelligence agencies believe that both the militant groups are provided political support by the JSQM-A.

Another source claimed that these militant groups are also a threat to the CPEC projects which Pakistan is undertaking with the help and assistance of China.

“We have credible reports that these militant organizations are being used by the anti-Pakistan forces,” a key civil servant linked with the latest developments at the federal level shared this while requesting anonymity.

The sources claim that after examining the reports furnished by the intelligence agencies, a summary was sent to the federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan which decided to approve the banning of all the three almost a month ago, however the Interior Ministry could not notify the same due to the ongoing corona crisis.

It is important to note that there are almost five mentionable factions of Sindhi nationalist parties who all are headed by the followers of the late GM Syed, a prominent Sindhi nationalist leader and founder of Jeay Sindh Movement who died in 1995.

The JSQM-A is currently headed by Aslam Khairpuri, a follower of Abdul Wahid Arisar who founded the JSQM-A in 2006. He later died in May 2015. The JSQM-A founder Arisar was inspired by the ideology of the late GM Syed.

“In Pakistan there is no democracy, not even implementation of the Constitution. Only certain powers are running the country and we are not given rights, we believe that we cannot live together,” said Aslam Khairpuri when contacted by this correspondent. He also denied any link with the SLA and SRA, saying that they believed in non-violence.

Unlike the JSQM-A, a separatist political entity, the SindhuDesh Liberation Army (SLA) is known as a militant group working under self-exiled Shafi Muhammad Barfat. Barfat-headed Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has already been declared defunct in March 2013. Barfat is reportedly living in Germany these days from where he attempts to control his activists in Sindh.

The SindhuDesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), another militant faction took birth after falling apart from Barfat-headed SLA. Asghar Shah, the founder of SRA, was once a close aide of Barfat, however, they fell apart on the issue of funds and influence as the former was abroad and the latter was on the ground. Shah is a resident of Jamshoro but he is underground these days.

The sources claim that police and intelligence agencies have already carried out a crackdown in different parts of Sindh and Balochistan for rooting out these elements.