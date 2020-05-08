SC’s 2014 judgment on minorities: Suddle moves SC against religious affairs ministry

ISLAMABAD: The one-man commission led by Dr. Shoaib Suddle has complained to the Supreme Court against non-cooperation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) in implementing its judgment of 2014 on religious minorities.

Last year in January, the Supreme Court had constituted a one-man commission led by Dr Shoaib Suddle to push the federal and provincial ministries and departments to implement the Supreme Court’s 2014 landmark judgment on religious minorities.

On Thursday, Dr Suddle filed a petition with the Supreme Court through its registrar praying that the secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs be directed to explain as to why an undertaking given to the apex court on February 19, 2020 in relation to establishment of a statutory National Council for Minorities had been violated, which amounted to contempt of court.

Similarly, the secretary MoRA should also explain why he had continued to defy the apex court orders of October 3, 2019 and February 19, 2020 that relates to meaningful consultation with transfer of full budget to the One-Man Commission respectively, the petitioner prayed

It further prayed that direction to the secretary be given to implement the order of the minorities judgment in its true spirit and in meaningful consultation with the one-man commission while MORA should withdraw any notification already issued or to be issued in contravention of its undertaking before this court.