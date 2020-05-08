Provinces can’t give relief in power, gas bills: Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has rejected the Sindh COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance-2020, stating that certain relief measures contained in the proposed ordinance are beyond the jurisdiction of the provincial government that authored it.

According to sources, on Thursday the governor mainly objected to the portions of the ordinance meant to give relief to low-income groups in the province in the payment of their electricity and gas bills.

The government was said to have been informed about the objections of the governor to the proposed ordinance.

The Sindh cabinet in its meeting held late last month had approved the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance-2020.

The sources said that the governor maintained in his objections that the government could not offer concessions to the masses in the payment of their electricity and gas bills. Both the electric supply and gas distribution in the country comes under the domain of the federal government.

The ordinance drafted by the Sindh government bars employers in the province from rendering people jobless during the COVID-19 emergency and also to ensure the payment of salaries to the labourers in the province.

The ordinance also carries relief for the masses in terms of concessions in the payment of electricity, gas, and water bills having low billing amounts.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly belonging to PTI Firdous Shamim Naqvi had also announced he would move the court of law against the proposed ordinance, saying that it was beyond the domain of the provincial government.

He said the ordinance was against the principles of justice as it carried no meaningful relief for the masses. He said it was utterly difficult for any government to act upon such an ordinance.

The opposition leader said the Sindh government as per the law was not empowered to give relief to the masses in the payment of their electricity and gas bills.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building’s auditorium, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the governor by not approving the proposed ordinance had been delaying the meaningful effort of the government of the PPP to give relief to the needy people in Sindh during the COVID-19 emergency.