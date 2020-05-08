NAB orders probe into two cases of Sindh Food Department

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has ordered investigation into two cases of Sindh Food Department including physical verification of wheat stock and anomalies in the distribution of wheat from district Ghotki to Karachi region.

The NAB chairman directed director general NAB Sukkur to investigate both the cases and the government funds misappropriated by some unscrupulous elements should be recovered.

It may be mentioned here that both the cases had earlier been referred to Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment for investigations.

The Food Department of Sindh has also written a letter to DG NAB Sukkur on behalf of chief secretary Sindh to refer the cases of physical verification of wheat stock and anomalies in the distribution of wheat from district Ghotki to Karachi region for investigation.

The letter stated that a meeting was held on 04-05-2020 under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sindh whereby it has been decided that aforesaid cases which were referred to Anti-Corruption Establishment by the chief secretary shall be sent to NAB as there is no provision for anti-corruption rules.