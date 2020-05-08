close
Fri May 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

NAB chairman orders no new probe against Chaudhry brothers

National

Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified that NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal did not order any new inquiry against Chaudhry brothers (Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi).

The NAB spokesman dismisses the assertions and propaganda in the media in this regard with terming these as baseless and concocted.

