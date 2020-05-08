NAB chairman orders no new probe against Chaudhry brothers

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified that NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal did not order any new inquiry against Chaudhry brothers (Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi).

The NAB spokesman dismisses the assertions and propaganda in the media in this regard with terming these as baseless and concocted.