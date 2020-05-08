IHC orders FBR to restart auction process of TTTS licence

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday set aside the auction of tobacco track and trace system (TTTS) licence and directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to restart the auction process.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC ordered to cancel the contract awarded to the National Radio and Telecommunication Company. The court ordered the FBR to initiate the auction procedure again in accordance of rules and procedure.

It may be mentioned here that a private company had been given licence on October 29, 2019 regarding electronic stamps on cigarette packets. The system was introduced by the FBR to stop the sale of fake and illegal cigarettes in market.