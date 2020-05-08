President summons NA session on May 11

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly (NA) session to meet on Monday (May 11) at 3 pm.

The President has summoned the session to be held under strict precautionary measures due to spread of COVID-19, in exercise of Article 54(1) of the Constitution.

The government and the opposition parties reached an understanding to hold the 21st session of the incumbent National Assembly during a meeting of the Committee on Virtual Session of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Following government’s assurance to summon the session, the opposition parties also decided to withdraw their requisition the House.

As decided by the Committee of the House, the parliamentarians would take part in debate on reducing impacts of COVID-19 and other related matters concerning the pandemic. The sitting of the assembly would be held for three hours daily on alternate days.

The House would also not take up any non-legislative agenda including the question hour, adjournment motions, privilege motions and calling attention notices.