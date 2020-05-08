Punjab CM Usman Buzdar approves grant for cultural, literary bodies

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced a special grant for cultural and literary bodies, affected due to lockdown and coronavirus and also approved release of funds to them.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said every segment of life was affected by lockdown, adding that the government was obligated to fulfill their needs. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government appreciated the role played by different bodies for promotion of literature and it would continue assisting them.

He said that the literary and cultural activities would be promoted more once the situation normalised in the province after the coronavirus control. He also directed the information and culture department to release funds to these bodies at the earliest.