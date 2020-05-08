Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest condemned: Jang-Geo workers slam draconian curbs on free media

RAWALPINDI: The countrywide protests by the Geo-Jang Group workers against the deteriorating media environment, where sustained intimidatory campaigns against the Geo-Jang Group for resisting micromanagement of the editorial content through choking revenue streams, taking Geo News off air, disrupting circulation of dailies Jang and The News and incarcerating Editor-In-Chief Mir Shakil-ur Rahman on fabricated charges are on, continued on Thursday.

The countrywide protest by the Geo-Jang Group workers entered the 56th day at the different protest camps and was also joined by political workers, journalists and media organisations and trade unions who carried placards and raised slogans against the government's crackdown on an independent media.

Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at the Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the speakers termed the National Accountability Bureau holding Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in unlawful custody, without a reference or a case, as a move of the government meant for political engineering and strong arming those the current dispensation does not feel comfortable with.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said the journalists and media workers were on the roads struggling for the freedom of media and seeking Rahman's release from a long persecution. Chief Reporter daily Jang Rawalpindi, Rana Ghulam Qadir said the Editor-in-Chief became the latest victim of NAB for resisting the government's dictated editorial policy. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan must inform everyone who was bearing his financial expenses of living so lavishly in Banigala when he earlier claimed that he did not even own a car.

The Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chishti said if the antigraft organisation has opened a 34-year-old purely business transaction, why have they chosen to look the other way on their pending cases against Imran Khan. He hoped that Shakil-ur-Rehman will be released soon. Media workers of Jang Group Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat, Amjad Ali Abbasi and Muhammad Nadeem also criticised the government for arresting Mir Shakil and for muzzling the press. They demanded his immediate and honourable release.

In Karachi, the trade unionists and student activists joined the protest by the Jang-Geo Action Committee outside the Jang-Geo offices in demanding the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and condemning the federal government’s campaign against independent media.

Addressing the demonstration, Karachi Development Authority Union president Afzal Hussain said that a government which does not have the tolerance to listen to the truth must resign. He added that the persecution of independent media will be not tolerated at any cost. Hussain termed the arrest and detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman unjust and illegal and demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to intervene and take notice of the government’s hostility towards the independent media.

All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga said that the only sin of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is that he never compromised on the independent editorial policies of the group. Kanga said by freezing payment of advertisements to the independent media houses, the government was using payments as a tool to micromanage their editorial policies. KDA Union general secretary Ashfaq Chishti said that the Editor In Chief was being persecuted for adhering to the portray the ground realities and for refusing to sack news programme hosts that the government wanted.

Muslim Students Federation’s Karachi president Sardar Rehan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government must deal with the corruption that is happening within its own ranks and provide relief to the public. He announced to continue students support to the employees of the Jang Geo Group in their struggle to get Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released and for free press. Others who spoke at the event included KDA Union’s Anwar Sheikh, MSF’s Ashraf Zaman, Raja Humayun, The News Union General Secretary Dara Zafar, Javed Press Union General Secretary Rana Yusuf and Munawwar Sheikh.

In Peshawar, the workers of the Jang-Geo Group continued protest against the arrest of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman without charge, terming it as a portrayal of PM's vendetta against the Group that he has often spoken about. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil forthwith and withdraw the fake cases against him. Speaking on the occasion, Peshawar Press Club (PPC) President Syed Bukhar Shah lamented that Mir Shakil was arrested in a three decades old property case only to pressurise the biggest media group of the country. He recalled that the previous governments had used similar coercive tactics to suppress the voice of the independent media but could not succeed.

Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik said that the media workers throughout the country were protesting for the last almost two months to demand the release of Mir Shakil but the government was looking the other way. He warned of expanding the protest if the Jang Group's Editor-in-Chief was not released forthwith. Imdad Ali Qazalbash demanded Rahman's release, withdrawal of cases and payment of arrears to the Jang Group. Geo News Bureau Chief Shakeel Farman Ali said the international human rights and journalist organizations were monitoring Mir Shakil’s case and were concerned about the way the government was trying to strangulate the independent media.

In Lahore, senior journalists, civil society leaders, office-bearers of media unions and trade union bodies said those claiming to make Pakistan a Madina-like state have incarcerated Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a politically-motivated case for the last 57 days.

Shaheen Qureshi dubbed the PTI government as fascist and the worst kind of authoritarian regime that was bent upon gagging the voice of independent media to protect its own corruption and maladministration from reaching the public. He warned that Mir Shakil was the first casualty while other owners of media houses were the next target. He said this struggle is not only for the release of Mir Shakil but also for the freedom of media in future. He warned that this campaign would continue against the puppet rulers even after the release of the Editor-in-Chief since it was a conspiracy against the journalists and their freedom of expression. Maqsood Butt said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp the media freedom. Already the results were showing and the arrest was leading towards the crumbling of free media evident from the closure of noted news channels recently, he added. Comrade Zawwar Hussain said the fake and fabricated case against Mir Shakil should be withdrawn and he should be released. He warned that if MSR was not released, then the protest would snowball, creating more problems for the government. Nasim Qureshi said the Jang Group always reported the truth. He said the arrest of Mir Shakil was meant to suppress the independent media and it was an illegal detention since he had always kept his financial dealings clean and its proof was that no government could ever find any doubtful deal done by him. The Geo News correspondent, Ahmad Faraz, said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was not only a conspiracy against the Jang-Geo Group but also the first step to mute all the voices of the media.

In Multan, the workers of Jang, Geo and The News continued the protest against the unjust and illegal arrest of their Editor-in-Chief.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Youth Wing district president Abdur Rehman, Anjuman Tajran Zakariya Town president Rana Irshad, South Punjab Qaumi Tajir Ittehad president Malik Siddique and traders representatives Sheikh Saeedullah, Malik Mehtab, Puppu Saeed, Ghulam Dastgir Qureshi, Muhammad Tariq, Suhail Awan, Jamal Awan, Ayan Khan, Sheikh Waheed and Haji Ilyas visited the protest camp of Jang-Geo workers and expressed solidarity with them. The participants were carrying placards and chanting slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The journalists, political workers and traders strongly condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They criticised the government for imposing curbs on the media.

In Faisalabad, senior journalists demanded immediate release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and removing restrictions on the independent media. In a joint statement here on Thursday, the journalists, including Sardar Sajid Aleem, Aftab Ahmad, Mehtabuddin Nishat, Khalid Abbas Saif and Mian Sardar Muhammad Akhtar, said that it was very much pathetic that the media guru, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, was detained without registration of a case. They said that an independent press was imperative for a true democratic system in the country. Meanwhile, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rao Sikandar-e-Azam also expressed concern over the prolonged detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release.

In Bahawalpur, the Bahawalpur Union of Journalists (BhUJ), Jang, Geo and The News Workers Action Committee and Bahawalpur Press Club office-bearers led by Ameen Abbasi, member FEC Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), on Thursday continued their protest against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They raised slogans against the illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.