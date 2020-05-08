Budget 2020-2021: Ministries directed to only forward Covid-19 response projects for PSDP

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of limited resource envelop of Rs530 billion development outlays for coming budget, the Planning Commission directed all ministries and divisions to forward only approved projects and those aligned with response of COVID-19 for inclusion into the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The bloc allocation has been envisaged at Rs70 billion, so the total development outlay will be standing at Rs600 billion in next budget against the allocated amount of Rs701 billion for the outgoing fiscal year 2019-20.

In the outgoing fiscal, the earmarked amount for ministries and divisions stood at Rs575 billion but now it is proposed to be slashed down to Rs530 billion for the next fiscal. The bloc allocation has also been revised downward from Rs 125 billion in outgoing fiscal to Rs 70 billion for the next budget.

The directives also asked the ministries to allocate 20 to 25 percent funds for approved projects for listing into PSDP so that the projects could be accomplished in a timely manner. The cost and time overruns have become norm in the history of development projects, so requiring basic restructuring for a much-awaited paradigm shift for overhauling the developmental approach. The throw forward of PSDP projects stands at around Rs6 trillion and with inclusion of few others such as ML-1 and Diamer-Basha Dam, the cost of overall projects of PSDP might escalate to over Rs 8 to 9 trillion in the next budget for 2020-21.

“Yes, we have shared Indicative Budget Ceiling (IBC) with respective ministries and divisions out of total PSDP outlay of Rs530 billion for next budget 2020-21 and imposed certain restrictions by directing them to align projects with COVID-19 pandemic and forward only approved projects for PSDP,” top official sources confirmed to The News here on Thursday.

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) is expected to meet before Eid Ul Adha, probably on May 18 or 19, 2020, and this meeting will be organized online keeping in view of the post COVID-19 pandemic situation. There is also another proposal not to convene the APCC meeting this year and convene the National Economic Council, the highest economic decision-making body after Eid. However, the final decision about the APCC meeting will be taken next week, said the official.

The budget is expected to be unveiled in first week of June 2020 as arrangements are under consideration to convene parliament sessions for budget announcement after coming Eid. The budget making exercise for 2020-21 has kick-started amidst the fear of spreading COVID-19 pandemic and the Ministry of Finance has decided to abandon holding of Priorities Committee meetings with ministries and divisions to finalise their respective current expenditures.

To this effect, the government has taken the principled decision for freezing the current expenditure in the next fiscal year’s budget. The ministries and divisions will only be provided additional current expenditures requirement keeping in view salary increase and utility bills incorporated by the government for the next financial year.

