Thar flour millers protest against lack of supply of flour

SUKKUR: Flour millers from various areas of the desert district on Thursday after closing down their mills assembled in Mithi, Islamkot, Diplo, Chelhar, Kaloi, Chachhro and other towns to register their protest against the unavailability of wheat. Dileep Kumar, Parkash, Sajan and other leaders of the protesting millers talking to the local journalists in Mithi and other towns deplored that concerned government functionaries were not providing them the required quantity of the grain mainly due to ban on the inter-district movement of wheat by the Sindh government adding the ban was a cruel joke with Tharis. They said that Tharparkar was the only district which was dependent on flour and rice from other neighboring districts like Mirpurkhas, Badin, Umerkot and others but the ban on the purchase and supply of the same had created the worst food crisis in the vulnerable district, which was already facing food insecurity due to incurring droughts in the rain-dependent arid zone of the country. “We have been forced to come on the roads to register the protest after failing to convince the concerned functionaries to allow us to purchase the grain from other districts to cater to the needs of people of the desert region in the wake of Covid-19 threat,” they added and warned that there would be a serious food crisis in the district if they were not provided with the grain within the next few days since they had already run short of the stocks. “An arid zone like Tharparkar should be exempted from such bans on the movement of food grains since the desert does not produce such essential food.” They demanded the high-ups of the Sindh government to take strong notice of the alarming situation and provide them with the required quantity of wheat before the situation took an ugly turn. Despite repeated attempts, no concerned official could be contacted for the official version on the flour crisis and the subsequent protest of the millers across the district.