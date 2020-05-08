Business community demands restoration of zero rated sale tax regime

KARACHI: Former SVP FPCCI Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig requested federal boar of revenue (FBR) to restore zero rated sale tax regime for five exporting sectors for the next fiscal year.

Dr Baig said the government has abolished SRO-1125 and withdrawing zero rated sale tax facility on five export oriented sectors including textile and imposed 17 per cent sale tax from July 2019 in the last budget, which was later refundable. He also appreciated FBR chairperson Nausheen Amjad to introducing new taxation system ‘FASTER’ for sales tax refunds, but having some systematic error that causes undue delay in refunds effecting exporters’ liquidity.

Dr Baig said amid coronavirus outbreak, cancellation and holding of export orders, closure of factories under lockdown strategy and payment to workers have seriously affected exporters’ cash flow and they are not in a position to pay upfront sale tax and later claim for the refunds. APTMA & Pakistan Business Council (PBC) also supported revival of zero rated facility for five export sectors under SRO-1125. He added the restoration of zero rated sale tax facility would greatly help exporters to maintain cash flow and to revive the exports of the country that had already reduced 54 per cent in April 2020, from $2 billion to $957 million.