Five injured in cylinder blast

TIMERGARA: Five members of the same family sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Koto Hajiabad in the limits of Balambat Police Station Wednesday evening, police said.

They said water geyser caught fire with the gas cylinder explosion and the fire engulfed the house in no time, resulting in burn injuries to Minhaj, wife of Munir Hussain, Noor Hania, wife of Anwar Hussain, and three children Mansoor, Saeed and Iman.The injured were rushed to DHQ Hospital Timergara wherefrom one woman critically injured was referred to a hospital in Peshawar.