Depts asked to devise relief package for laid off expats: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has many expatriates have been deprived of their livelihood opportunities abroad due to the ongoing pandemic, therefore, the government would consider providing relief to them.

Line departments have been asked to devise a relief package, said the CM during a meeting with Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission VC Waseem Akhtar who called on Usman Buzdar and discussed with him the solution to the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis in the wake of coronavirus, including the facilities provided to them in quarantine centres.

The CM observed that the OPC's role was very important in this situation. He said taking care of the Pakistanis coming from abroad was the responsibility of the government. The OPC would be allowed access to passengers staying in hotels and quarantine centres to help resolve their problems, he said.